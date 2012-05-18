Soccer-Benitez says he is committed to Newcastle
LONDON, Feb 3 Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez assured fans he was not about to walk away after media reports suggested he was frustrated by the club's lack of signings in the transfer window.
LONDON May 18 Bolton Wanderers have reacted to relegation from the Premier League by releasing 11 out-of-contract players while Nigel Reo-Coker has activated a release clause in his deal.
The lengthy list on the club's website includes Croatia striker Ivan Klasnic and former Jamaica international Ricardo Gardner. Others who will not be retained include Gretar Steinsson, Sean Davis and Paul Robinson.
Three more, Tuncay, Dedryck Boyata and Ryo Miyaichi have all returned to their respective parent clubs following the completion of loan spells.
"He was honest and up front with us, because that is the type of man he is, and said that he wanted to exercise the clause in his contract, and so we wish him well," manager Owen Coyle said of Reo-Coker.
Of the decision to part company with Gardner, Coyle said: "(He) has been with the football club for 14 years. He has offered incredible service to Bolton Wanderers and I'd like to personally thank him for all of his efforts, particularly during the time I have worked with him."
Bolton were relegated on the final day of the season after failing to beat Stoke City -- the 2-2 draw ending an 11-year stay in the top flight. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
Feb 3 Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has a big future with the club despite being dropped to the bench in recent weeks, manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday.
Feb 3 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has found it hard to forget his side's humiliating 3-0 defeat at Arsenal in September and urged his player to make amends when the London rivals meet at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.