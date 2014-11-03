LONDON Nov 3 Bolton Wanderers chairman Phil Gartside is in Thailand to discuss a possible takeover of the English Championship club, manager Neil Lennon said on Monday.

Four-times FA Cup winners Bolton, who were relegated from the Premier League in 2012 after an 11-year stay, are owned by businessman Eddie Davies through parent company Burnden Leisure PLC but last December announced they were more than 160 million pounds ($256.03 million) in debt.

"I don't know about selling the club, but I know Phil Gartside is in Thailand to discuss a proposition from some Thai businessmen," former Celtic manager Lennon, who took over as manager last month, told BBC Radio Manchester.

"I've no idea what the ins and outs of it are, I'll know more when Phil comes back."

Thai entertainment company BEC-Tero and Siam Sport Syndicate have been linked with a joint bid for struggling Bolton, who sit 23rd in the Championship with 11 points from 15 matches.

($1 = 0.6249 British Pounds) (Reporting By Michael Hann; editing by Martyn Herman)