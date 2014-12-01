LONDON Dec 1 It would take an "astronomical fee" for Swansea City to part with in-form Ivory Coast forward Wilfried Bony, manager Gary Monk said on Monday.

The 25-year-old has scored 18 Premier League goals in 2014, two more than his nearest rival Sergio Aguero, and has helped the Welsh team climb to eighth in the table with six goals in his last seven appearances.

According to media reports, Bony was a target for Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur during the close-season but he remained at the Liberty Stadium and last month signed a one-year contract extension that ties him to the club until 2018.

"It would take an astronomical fee for him to go anywhere," Monk told reporters ahead of Tuesday's league visit of Queens Park Rangers.

"We are not a selling club, we don't need to sell. We are very much committed with our players and they are committed to us.

"It shows the work that we are doing with him is paying off. He works very hard on his finishing and his fitness so all credit to him and long may it continue."

Swansea are likely to be without former Vitesse Arnhem striker Bony, who has scored 11 goals in 32 games for Ivory Coast, during the African Nations Cup next month and Monk said he might be forced to bolster his attacking options.

"With Wilfried being away for...a six or seven-game period we'll obviously be looking to bring in cover in that position," the manager explained. (Reporting by Tom Hayward, editing by Tony Jimenez)