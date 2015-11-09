LONDON Nov 9 PEAK6 Investments, a multi-faceted global business based in Chicago, has bought a 25 percent stake in struggling Premier League team Bournemouth.

"Bournemouth's (Russian) owner Maxim Demin believes the partnership will further enable the club to deliver long term success, providing strategic insight and international presence and helping secure the club's future at the highest level," Bournemouth said on their website (www.afcb.co.uk) on Monday.

Matt Hulsizer, PEAK's co-founder and CEO, also has an ownership interest in the Minnesota Wild National Hockey League team.

"I am excited and honoured to partner with Maxim and Bournemouth," said Hulsizer. "I was introduced to the club over two seasons ago and since then I have followed the club's progress and seen the tremendous accomplishments in that time.

"With Eddie Howe ... managing the team I am confident that we can establish ourselves in the top flight."

Bournemouth, playing in the top division for the first time in their history, are third from bottom with eight points from 12 matches. (Writing by Tony Jimenez; Editing by Ed Osmond)