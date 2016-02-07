LONDON Feb 7 Bournemouth 0 Arsenal 2 Arsenal re-established themselves as serious contenders for their first Premier League title since 2004 with a comfortable victory at lowly Bournemouth on Sunday.

A first win in four games took them level on points with second-placed Tottenham Hotspur, their bitter local rivals who have a superior goal difference.

After more than five hours without a league goal, Arsenal scored two in little more than a minute midway through the first half by Mesut Ozil and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Arsene Wenger's team are still five points behind leaders Leicester City but play at home to them next Sunday. (Reporting by Steve Tongue, editing by Alan Baldwin)