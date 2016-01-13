Jan 13 Bournemouth will not change their mindset in upcoming games against fellow relegation strugglers Norwich City and Sunderland despite Tuesday's home defeat by West Ham United, midfielder Harry Arter says.

The 3-1 loss left the south coast club in 16th place, only three points above the relegation zone, and facing a fight to retain their top-flight status after promotion to join the elite for the first time.

"Honestly the result won't affect our preparations. It sounds like I'm just saying that as it's an easy thing to say but it won't," Arter told the club's website (www.afcb.co.uk).

"If we'd have won it would have made no difference.

"It's a new game and a new slate to improve from when we played Norwich last time. We need to put in a much better performance than (against West Ham)."

Eddie Howe's men host 15th-placed Norwich City on Saturday, followed by a trip to second-from-bottom side Sunderland on Jan. 23. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; editing by Martyn Herman)