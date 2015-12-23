Dec 23 Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has challenged his side to extend their three-game win streak against Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday as the Cherries bid to escape the relegation battle.

A 2-1 victory at West Bromwich Albion last weekend followed on from impressive victories over Chelsea and Manchester United to leave Howe's men 14th in the standings, but just four points above the bottom three.

"We are certainly enjoying our best spell in the Premier League, but the challenge to keep it going is very difficult," Howe told reporters on Wednesday.

"We're keeping a level head going into our next match. Our next thought is always our next training session and match.

"It's an exciting game for us because we are back at home and in front of our own supporters at Christmas."

Howe has also heaped praise on his counterpart Alan Pardew, who has guided Palace from relegation-strugglers to fighting for the European spots in the league.

"We very much respect Crystal Palace and the work that Alan Pardew has done there. They will prove a tough test," Howe said.

"They're a club that we look at and would like to emulate. They are run very well and now stable in the Premier League."

After taking on sixth-placed Palace, Howe's charges face tough away fixtures against the top two sides in the league, Arsenal and leaders Leicester City. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)