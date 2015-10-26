Oct 26 Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has refused to blame under-fire goalkeeper Artur Boruc for the 5-1 home drubbing by Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

The Pole was at fault for two goals and also conceded a penalty as striker Harry Kane grabbed a hat-trick after Bournemouth had taken an early lead on Sunday.

It was not the first time this season that Boruc's errors have cost the Cherries.

In the 1-1 draw with Watford earlier this month, his attempted pass was intercepted by Odion Ighalo who slotted the ball into an empty net.

"There is certainly going to be no finger-pointing or blame attached to anybody or any one individual," Howe told reporters. "It's very important through success and failure that you take collective responsibility.

"Artur is very strong mentally and is resolute when it comes to goalkeeping errors. He has seen it, been there and done it so I won't have a problem lifting him.

"There is a need for the team to eradicate these errors and we need to make sure our goalkeepers rediscover their form because they are so important in every game in your ability to keep clean sheets which is something we need to focus on," said Howe.

"It is part of a goalkeeper's job. They are going to make mistakes and errors. We just need to make sure he responds in the right way."

Bournemouth, who are one place above the relegation zone after 10 games, travel to Liverpool for a Capital One Cup fourth-round tie on Wednesday.