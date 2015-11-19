Nov 19 Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe is a big admirer of Swansea City's style of play but hopes his side can nullify their possession-based, high-pressing brand of football in the Premier League on Saturday.

Both sides are struggling in the wrong half of the table, with Swansea 14th having lost four of their last six, and Bournemouth slipping into the relegation zone in 18th following a run of four straight losses.

Howe said Bournemouth had to match the performance they gave against Newcastle in their last league game, where they dominated for long spells but lost 1-0.

"I have long been an admirer of Swansea's philosophy and how they play the game," Howe told the club's website (www.afcb.co.uk).

"Their story very much mirrors ours in terms of their journey from League Two to the Premier League - they've done it in real style.

"I am sure Saturday will be an attractive game, but we have to carry our momentum on from the Newcastle game. If we can match that performance and have better cutting edge then I am sure we stand a very good chance," he added.

Should Sylvain Distin start in Saturday's encounter it would mark the Frenchman's 450th Premier League start -- the most by a non-UK outfield player -- and Howe was quick to praise his defender.

"It's a fantastic achievement, it really is. To play any game in the Premier League is a huge demand on the body," Howe said.

"The games are so quick and fast and they've only got faster over the years. It's a huge testament to the way that Sylvain has looked after his body.

"I've not seen a better professional - everything he does is spot on, so full credit to him," he added.