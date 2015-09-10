Sept 10 Bournemouth forward Yann Kermorgant has signed a contract extension at the Cherries until the summer of 2017, the club said on their website.

Kermorgant, who scored in the 4-0 win in the League Cup tie at Hartlepool United, made his Premier League debut against Aston Villa on the opening weekend of the season.

The 33-year-old Frenchman arrived from Charlton Athletic in January 2014 and has gone on to score 25 goals in 60 appearances for the club.

Bournemouth will resume their Premier League duties when they travel to Carrow Road to face Norwich City on Saturday. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)