* Liverpool twice lost a two-goal lead in a dramatic 4-3 defeat at Bournemouth

* Sadio Mane put the visitors ahead in the 20th minute

* Divock Origi scored a second only two minutes later

* Callum Wilson halved the deficit from a penalty

* Emre Can's fine effort restored the two-goal cushion

* Substitute Ryan Fraser kept Bournemouth hoping at 2-3

* Defender Steve Cook scored a fine equaliser with 12 minutes left

* Chelsea loanee Nathan Ake grabbed the winning goal in added time

* Bournemouth visit Burnley next; Liverpool will be at home to West Ham

BOURNEMOUTH 4 LIVERPOOL 3

Dec 4 Bournemouth's Nathan Ake grabbed a stoppage-time winner in a dramatic 4-3 victory over Liverpool, who twice surrendered a two-goal lead on Sunday.

Senegal international Sadio Mane and Belgian striker Divock Origi, starting a league game for the first time this season, established a 2-0 lead for the visitors midway through the first half.

Callum Wilson halved the deficit from a penalty 11 minutes into the second half, but within seven minutes, Emre Can's fine effort from the edge of the penalty area restored the two-goal cushion.

It was snatched away, however, in stunning fashion with three Bournemouth goals in the last 20 minutes.

Substitute Ryan Fraser and defender Steve Cook scored in the space of three minutes to bring Bournemouth level and in added time Chelsea loanee Ake grabbed a stunning winner after a mistake from Liverpool keeper Loris Karius.

It was Liverpool's first defeat in the last 12 league games and left them third in the Premier League, four points behind leaders Chelsea. (Reporting by Steve Tongue; Editing by Toby Davis)