LONDON Aug 14 BOURNEMOUTH 1 MANCHESTER UNITED 3 Jose Mourinho's first Premier League game as manager of Manchester United ended in a comfortable victory away to Bournemouth on Sunday.

Juan Mata scored the first league goal of the new era in the 40th minute following an error by Bournemouth's captain Simon Francis and Wayne Rooney added a second just before the hour.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who headed the winning goal in last weekend's Community Shield game against champions Leicester City, then marked his league debut by scoring with a low drive from 25 metres.

United, without world record signing Paul Pogba, who was suspended, were denied a clean sheet soon afterwards when defender Adam Smith beat David de Gea. (Reporting by Steve Tongue; Editing by Brian Homewood)