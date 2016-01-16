LONDON Jan 16 Benik Afobe scored his first goal for Bournemouth to lift his team to a 3-0 win over relegation rivals Norwich City in the Premier League on Saturday.

Midfielder Dan Gosling gave the hosts the lead after 10 minutes with a close-range header from Marc Pugh's cross and Charlie Daniels doubled the advantage with a penalty nine minutes into the second half.

Afobe, signed from Wolverhampton Wanderers last week, wrapped up the points 15 minutes from time and Bournemouth moved above Norwich in the table. (Reporting by Ed Osmond; editing by Clare Fallon)