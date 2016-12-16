Dec 16 Facts and figures ahead of Sunday's Premier League match between Bournemouth and Southampton at the Vitality Stadium.

Head-to-head (Last 10 matches) Bournemouth 2-0 Southampton (Premier League, March 2016) Southampton 2-0 Bournemouth (Premier League, November 2015) Bournemouth 1-3 Southampton (League One, March 2011) Southampton 2-0 Bournemouth (League One, October 2010) Southampton 2-0 Bournemouth (League Cup, August 2010) Southampton 2-2 Bournemouth (League Cup, October 1987) Bournemouth 1-0 Southampton (League Cup, September 1987) Bournemouth 1-3 Southampton (League Division 3, April 1960) Southampton 4-3 Bournemouth (League Division 3, February 1960) Southampton 0-0 Bournemouth (English Division 3, February 1959)

Premier League form guide (Last five matches)

Bournemouth - W L W L W

Southampton - D W L W D

Betting odds (supplied by William Hill)

2/1 Bournemouth to win 6/4 Southampton to win 9/4 Match to end in draw

First goalscorer:

5/1 Callum Wilson, 11/2 Jay Rodriguez, 11/2 Shane Long, 13/2 Benik Afobe, 13/2 Nathan Redmond, 7/1 Joshua King, 7/1 Dusan Tadic, 15/2 Sofiane Boufal, 8/1 Josh Sims, 9/1 Lys Mousset, 10/1 BAR

Correct scores: Bournemouth: 7/1 1-0, 14/1 2-0, 10/1 2-1, 33/1 3-0, 25/1 3-1, 40/1 3-2 Southampton: 13/2 1-0, 11/1 2-0, 17/2 2 Draw: 8/1 0-0, 11/2 1-1, 16/1 2-2, 66/1 3-3

Also:

5/1 Callum Wilson to score and Bournemouth to win 5/1 Dusan Tadic to score and Southampton to win

