* Bournemouth beat Swansea 2-0 for second successive win

* Swans' Alfie Mawson deflected a shot into his own goal

* Benik Afobe doubled the Cherries' lead in the second half

* Swansea rarely threatened a response on the south-coast

* Bournemouth at Southampton next, Swansea host Middlesbrough

BOURNEMOUTH 2 SWANSEA CITY 0

March 18 Swansea City's Premier League relegation jitters increased after a damaging 2-0 defeat at Bournemouth on Saturday.

Alfie Mawson's unfortunate own goal separated the sides before the break -- his leg deflecting Benik Afobe's miscued shot past keeper Lukasz Fabianski.

Lacklustre in the first half, Swansea were not much better after it and Afobe slid home Bournemouth's second goal in the 72nd minute.

Swansea's second straight defeat means they are fourth from bottom just three points above Hull City, who occupy the final relegation place, and with a crucial home match against fellow strugglers Middlesbrough looming after the international break.

Bournemouth are edging towards ensuring a third season in the top flight and are up to 11th, nine points above Hull. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris)