March 12 Bournemouth 3 Swansea City 2

Steve Cook looped in a crucial headed winner after Bournemouth had twice let the lead slip, allowing Eddie Howe's men to finally celebrate their first back-to-back home wins in the top flight on Saturday.

In a thrilling see-saw contest, after Max Gradel had put Bournemouth ahead courtesy of a mistake from Swansea keeper Lukasz Fabianski, the hosts were pegged back within a couple of minutes late in the first half as Modou Barrow curled in his first goal for the visitors.

Five minutes after halftime Josh King drove the Cherries back into the lead with a searing shot via the post but, again, Swansea responded with vigour, Barrow's low cross finding Gylfi Sigurdsson who turned and fired into the top corner for his seventh goal in 11 matches.

Bournemouth, though, would not be denied with Cook heading home Matt Ritchie's 78th-minute corner to inch his team closer to guaranteed safety in 13th place in their first Premier League season. (Reporting by Ian Chadband; Editing by Tony Jimenez)