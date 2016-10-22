INTERVIEW-Soccer-Willy takes one game at a time in City's Cup run
LONDON, Jan 28 Wearing the number 13 jersey for Manchester City could be seen as underlining Willy Caballero's status as the Premier League side's reserve goalkeeper.
* Tottenham drew 0-0 at Bournemouth to keep unbeaten record
* Spurs keeper Hugo Lloris continued good form with key save
* Charlie Daniels hit bar for hosts via Lloris's legs
* Erik Lamela struck woodwork for Spurs in opening half
* Bournemouth at Middlesbrough next, Spurs host Leicester
BOURNEMOUTH 0 TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR 0
Oct 22 Tottenham Hotspur continued their best start to a season for 26 years by maintaining their unbeaten Premier League record but were made to work hard for their point by buoyant Bournemouth in a full-blooded 0-0 draw on Saturday.
Bournemouth, fresh from three successive league wins at Dean Court, took a leaf out of Spurs' famed pressing book to give as good as they got from the title contenders and were well worth the draw.
Bournemouth's resistance ensured they missed chance to provisionally go top of the table ahead of Manchester City and Arsenal but it could have been worse for the visitors if Hugo Lloris had not made a fine early save to thwart Charlie Daniels.
After Lloris had tipped his point-blank range shot against the bar, Spurs' best opportunity in a game high on energy and industry but low on chances came when Erik Lamela shot against the bar in the opening half. (Reporting by Ian Chadband, editing by Ed Osmond)
LONDON, Jan 28 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger praised Danny Welbeck after the striker scored his first goals since injuring his knee last May to help his side hammer Southampton 5-0 in the FA Cup on Saturday.
LONDON, Jan 28 The steep, cobbled streets of Lincoln's majestic city centre were reverberating on Saturday after the town's football club produced another FA Cup shock to reach the last 16.