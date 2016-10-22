* Tottenham drew 0-0 at Bournemouth to keep unbeaten record

* Spurs keeper Hugo Lloris continued good form with key save

* Charlie Daniels hit bar for hosts via Lloris's legs

* Erik Lamela struck woodwork for Spurs in opening half

* Bournemouth at Middlesbrough next, Spurs host Leicester

BOURNEMOUTH 0 TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR 0

Oct 22 Tottenham Hotspur continued their best start to a season for 26 years by maintaining their unbeaten Premier League record but were made to work hard for their point by buoyant Bournemouth in a full-blooded 0-0 draw on Saturday.

Bournemouth, fresh from three successive league wins at Dean Court, took a leaf out of Spurs' famed pressing book to give as good as they got from the title contenders and were well worth the draw.

Bournemouth's resistance ensured they missed chance to provisionally go top of the table ahead of Manchester City and Arsenal but it could have been worse for the visitors if Hugo Lloris had not made a fine early save to thwart Charlie Daniels.

After Lloris had tipped his point-blank range shot against the bar, Spurs' best opportunity in a game high on energy and industry but low on chances came when Erik Lamela shot against the bar in the opening half. (Reporting by Ian Chadband, editing by Ed Osmond)