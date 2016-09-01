LONDON, Sept 1 Bournemouth's season-long loan signing of England midfielder Jack Wilshere from Arsenal represents uncharted territory for the club, said manager Eddie Howe.

The Premier League side completed one of the more unexpected deals of deadline day when they moved for the 24-year-old Wilshere on Wednesday.

The transfer represents a major step in Bournemouth's evolution, coming just over three years after they were promoted from the third tier, and one year after they reached the Premier League for the first time.

"It's a step into the unknown in the respect that I think Jack's out there on his own in terms of profile and the kind of player we're attracting," Howe told Sky Sports television on Thursday. "It's a big thing for us.

"We had a good football talk and talked about the club. I'm obviously delighted he chose us ahead of a number of clubs."

Once regarded as one of the brightest young hopes in English football, Wilshere has slipped down the pecking order at Arsenal after being restrioted by injury to 17 league games in the last two seasons.

He was picked for Euro 2016 despite not starting a match until the final fixture of last season but has been overlooked by new England manager Sam Allardyce for Sunday's World Cup qualifier in Slovakia.

"It's one that can work on both sides because I think he can definitely compliment our style of football and maybe add that missing piece of the jigsaw that we need," Howe said.

"I think we can give him the platform to deliver his very best."

Bournemouth have taken one point from their opening three league fixtures of the season. (Reporting by Ed Dove; Editing by Tony Jimenez)