LONDON, April 27 Factbox on Bournemouth who effectively sealed promotion to the Premier League for the first time on Monday, just six years after they avoided relegation from the Football League.

HISTORY

AFC Bournemouth can trace their roots back to 1899 when the club emerged from the ashes of local side Boscombe St John's. They then turned professional in 1910.

HONOURS

Bournemouth have won no major trophies or titles. However they were Football League One runners-up 2012-13, FL Two runners-up 2009-10, Division Three champions 1986-87, Division Four runners-up 1970-71, Auto Windscreens Shield runners-up 1998, Associate Members' Cup Winners 1984 and reached the 6th Round of the FA Cup in 1957.

NICKNAME

'The Cherries' - the team traditionally played in red shirts with white sleeves until the early 1970s, when the jersey was changed to red and black stripes, similar to that of A.C. Milan. The name is also said to reflect the many cherry orchards originally located close to the club's home ground.

STADIUM

Bournemouth play at Dean Court (also referred to as the Goldsands Stadium), which has a 12,000 capacity. Their record attendance was 28,799 vs Manchester United in the FA Cup 6th round in 1957.

FA CUP GIANT KILLERS

That FA Cup run of 1956-57, which ended against United, catapulted the club to public acclaim for the first time. High-flying Wolverhampton Wanderers and then Tottenham Hotspur were both beaten before United eaked out a 2-1 win at Dean Court.

THE BOND YEARS

Relegation to Division Four in 1970 brought about a renaissance under John Bond who built an exciting side around 'SuperMac' Ted MacDougall who scored 49 goals in the 70-71 season.

THE HARRY YEARS

Under Harry Redknapp the club won the Third Division in 1987 and then made a serious challenge for promotion to the top-flight in the 1988-89 season before finishing in 12th (their highest until now). There's was also a 3rd FA Cup win over Manchester United in 1984, their most famous win.

THE WAY UP

The Cherries narrowly avoiding relegation from the Football League in the 2008-09 season, while mired in debt and forced into administration. They were promoted to League One at the end of the 2009-10 season and then to the Championship at the end of 2012-13.

THE BIG TIME

Eddie Howe, the 37 year-old manager and former Cherries player, has worked wonders in his second spell at Dean Court since returning to the club in 2012, first winning promotion to the Championship and now the Premier League against the odds. (Compiled by Douglas Beattie; editing by Justin Palmer)