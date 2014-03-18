March 18 Hull City midfielder George Boyd has been charged by the FA for allegedly spitting at Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart during Saturday's Premier League game at the KC Stadium, the governing body said on Tuesday.

The pair clashed in the 68th minute of City's 2-0 win when a clearly enraged Hart, angered at what he perceived to be a dive in City's penalty area by Boyd, confronted the Hull player.

Hull manager Steve Bruce defended his player, saying Boyd would "not deliberately spit".

Hart, who was booked after the bust-up, is not facing any further action. The incident was not seen by match officials but caught on video. (Writing by Justin Palmer, editing by Ed Osmond)