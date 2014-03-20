LONDON, March 20 Hull City midfielder George Boyd was handed a three-match ban for spitting at Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart during a Premier League game at the KC Stadium, the Football Association said on Thursday.

The incident on Saturday was not seen by match officials but caught on video.

The FA said Boyd, who had denied a breach of the rules, was found guilty of spitting by an independent regulatory commission hearing.

The players clashed in the 68th minute of City's 2-0 win when an enraged Hart, angered at what he perceived to be a dive in City's penalty area by Boyd, confronted the Hull player.

Hart was booked after the bust-up but faced no further action. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Martyn Herman)