LONDON, March 6 Phil Parkinson, the man who masterminded one of the biggest upsets in FA Cup history, has his eyes set on what he fancies would be an even more extraordinary achievement for Bradford City on Saturday.

The manager of the League One (third-tier) English side who knocked Premier League leaders Chelsea out of the Cup at Stamford Bridge believes he can now lead them into the last four with victory over Championship (second tier) side Reading.

Reaching the semis for the first time in 104 years, believes Parkinson, would even top the achievement of the Yorkshire club two years ago when they became the first League Two (fourth tier) side to reach the League Cup final at Wembley.

"The FA Cup is obviously a level above the League Cup. This is what being in football is all about," Parkinson said.

"If we can do it this time, it will be the first time since 1911 and this group of players will be remembered.

"The big teams from the Premier League will be casting very envious eyes on ourselves and Reading playing in an FA Cup quarter-final."

Too true. Both Chelsea and Sunderland were victims of Parkinson's side, who have continued Bradford's recent tradition as the scourge of the Premier League.

The fourth-round victory at Chelsea was truly extraordinary. Not only was Jose Mourinho's fortress breached but Bradford came from two goals down to crash four past a team who still have the chance of winning a treble.

Yet even though their reputation is such that some even consider them as favourites on Saturday, Parkinson is adamant that Reading, the club where he was a favourite as a player for more than a decade, will pose the biggest obstacle yet.

"We are under no illusions at all that to get through this game we are going to have to play probably better than we have at any point this season so far," he said. (Writing by Ian Chadband, editing by Ed Osmond)