Sept 29 Sunderland suspended defender Titus
Bramble on Thursday after he was arrested on suspicion of sexual
assault and drug possession.
Bramble, 30, was detained by Cleveland police in northeast
England on Wednesday.
"Titus Bramble has been suspended from duties, pending the
outcome of a club investigation," a Sunderland spokesman told
the Premier League club's website (www.safc.com).
"The player will not attend team training or be available
for selection for matches during this period."
Bramble, who played for Sunderland at Norwich City on
Monday, was also arrested in September last year on suspicion of
rape after an incident at an hotel in Newcastle but he was
subsequently released without charge.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Clare Fallon;
