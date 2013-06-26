June 26 Brighton and Hove Albion have appointed former Maccabi Tel Aviv manager Oscar Garcia as head coach, the English Championship club said on Wednesday.

Garcia, 40, who played for Barcelona and Valencia and was also youth coach at the Nou Camp, was brought in after the club sacked manager Gus Poyet last Sunday.

"I am delighted to have the opportunity to work in English football for the first time. Brighton & Hove Albion is one of the most exciting and progressive clubs in the country," Garcia told the English second-tier club's website (www.seagulls.co.uk).

Brighton missed out on promotion to the Premier League last season after losing in the playoffs to Crystal Palace. (Reporting By Mark Pangallo; Editing by Alison Wildey)