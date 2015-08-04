Aug 4 Striker Bobby Zamora has signed a one-year deal to return to Brighton & Hove Albion after 12 years, the Championship club said.

The 34-year-old former England international, who left Queens Park Rangers at the end of last season, had scored 83 goals 83 goals in over three seasons between 2000 and 2003 during his first stint at the club.

He subsequently moved to Tottenham Hotspur where he worked with current Brighton manager Chris Hughton.

"He will also bring a lot in terms of character to the club and to the dressing room," Hughton said in a statement on the club's website (www.seagulls.co.uk).

"We are absolutely delighted to have brought Bobby back to Brighton. He needs absolutely no introduction here.

"The Albion fans know everything about him, from his achievements in a Brighton shirt and right through his time with Spurs, West Ham, Fulham and QPR." (Reporting by Shravanth V in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)