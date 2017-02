LONDON Jan 5 West Bromwich Albion will be without midfielder Chris Brunt for up to 10 weeks because of a fractured right ankle, the club said on their website (www.wba.co.uk) on Thursday.

The Northern Ireland international sustained the injury in Sunday's 1-0 defeat by Everton.

Albion, who are sixth from bottom in the Premier League, host second-tier Cardiff City in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday (1500 GMT). (Writing by Tony Jimenez, editing by Pritha Sarkar. To comment on this story: sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)