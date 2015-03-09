LONDON, March 9 West Bromwich Albion midfielder Chris Brunt has been charged by the Football Association with verbally abusing match officials following the FA Cup defeat at Aston Villa on Saturday.

"It is alleged that in or around the tunnel area after the end of the fixture the player used abusive and/or insulting words and/or behaviour towards a match official," read a statement on the FA's website on Monday.

Brunt has until Thursday to respond to the charge.

Both sides had a player sent off in a feisty Midlands derby that Villa won 2-0 to reach the semi-finals.

The FA has also written to both clubs about the behaviour of their fans.

Many Villa followers invaded the pitch before the final whistle while Albion fans ripped out seats after being goaded by the home supporters. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Tony Jimenez)