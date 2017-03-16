LONDON, March 16 Following are match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of round 29 of the Premier League fixtures on March 18 and 19 (1500 unless stated):
March 18
West Bromwich Albion v Arsenal (1230)
* Arsenal scored in all 21 Premier League games v West Brom
* Arsenal are five points behind fourth-placed Liverpool
* West Brom are eighth. Never finished higher in Prem League
* Arsenal have lost three of last four league games
* Arsenal have scored in last 17 league matches
- -
Crystal Palace v Watford
* Palace and Watford have both used 30 players this season
* Palace have won three of their last five games
* Watford have no wins in last three games
* Palace one point above bottom three
* Watford's Troy Deeney has four goals in last three games against Palace
- -
Everton v Hull City
* Everton have won their last five home games
* Hull have not won at Goodison Park since 1952
* Romelu Lukaku has 19 league goals this season for Everton
* Hull have not won away in league since August
* Hull beat Swansea last week to boost survival hopes
- -
Stoke City v Chelsea
* Chelsea's Diego Costa needs one goal for 50 in Premier League
* Chelsea have made league-high 81 substitutions this season
* Stoke held Man City to a 0-0 draw in last game
* Chelsea have 30 more points than at same stage last season
* One defeat in last 21 league games for Chelsea
- -
Sunderland v Burnley
* Burnley have scored in each of their last 12 games
* Burnley are bottom of 'away' table with two points
* Sunderland are bottom and six points from safety
* Sunderland without a home win in last five matches
* The fourth meeting between the sides this season
- -
West Ham United v Leicester City
* Leicester have won all three games since Ranieri's sacking
* They reached Champions League quarter-finals on Tuesday
* West Ham's Carroll is one short of 50 Premier League goals
* Leicester are without an away league win this season
* West Ham have only two points from last 12 available
- -
Bournemouth v Swansea City (1730)
* Swansea's Gylfi Sigurdsson has the most assists in Premier League this season (11)
* Bournemouth have scored eight goals in last three league games against Swansea
* Bournemouth's Joshua King scored a hat-trick last week against West Ham
* Swansea's 27 points is their worst tally after 28 games since promotion to Premier League
* Swansea have gone 16 league games without a draw
- -
March 19
Middlesbrough v Manchester Utd (1200)
* Man Utd are on a 17-match unbeaten league run
* Middlesbrough have scored two goals in last nine games
* No wins in last 10 for Middlesbrough who are 19th
* Man Utd without suspended top scorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic
* United eight points better off than this time last season
- -
Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton (1415)
* Tottenham are unbeaten at home in League and have won their last nine
* Tottenham's 56 points is best Premier League haul from 27 games
* Southampton's Manolo Gabbiadini has scored in his first three league games since signing
* Southampton have drawn none of last 10 games
* Top scorer Harry Kane out for Tottenham with injury
* Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino up against old club
- -
Manchester City v Liverpool (1630)
* Liverpool have won five of last six v Man City in league
* Man City have scored seven fewer goals at home than away
* Liverpool would go above Man City with a win
* City are unbeaten in last six in the league
* Liverpool 11 points better off than this stage last year