LONDON, March 30 Following are match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of round 30 of the Premier League fixtures on April 1-2 (1500 GMT unless stated):
April 1
Liverpool v Everton (1130)
* Liverpool unbeaten in last 12 games against Everton
* It is the 228th Merseyside derby
* Everton's last win at Anfield was in 1999
* Everton would go fifth with a victory
* Liverpool are leading Premier League scorers (61)
Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur
* Burnley have won nine of 14 home games
* Burnley without a win in their last six games
* Spurs looking for a fourth successive league win
* Tottenham's 59 points is their best Premier League haul after 28 games
* Spurs without a win in last three away games
Chelsea v Crystal Palace
* Chelsea 10 points clear at the top
* Palace have lost all five London derbies this season
* Chelsea have scored first in 22 games this term
* Chelsea's Diego Costa one shy of 50 Premier League goals
* Palace won 2-1 on last league visit to Stamford Bridge
Hull City v West Ham United
* Sides have conceded 110 goals between them this term
* Hull have never lost at home to West Ham in Premier League
* West Ham have lost their last three games
* West Ham signed Robert Snodgrass from Hull in January
* West Ham without leading scorer Michail Antonio
Leicester City v Stoke City
* Leicester aiming for fourth successive league win
* Leicester unbeaten under new manager Craig Shakespeare
* Sides drew 2-2 at Stoke earlier in the season
* Jamie Vardy is Leicester's top scorer with eight goals
* Champions Leicester six points above bottom three
Manchester United v West Bromwich Albion
* United unbeaten in last 18 league games
* West Brom have outrun opponents in 27 of 29 games
* West Brom have conceded in last 13 away games
* United lost two of last three at home to West Brom
* United have third best defensive record in Premier League
Watford v Sunderland
* Sunderland have failed to score in last four games
* Sunderland have gone 11 games without a draw
* Eight of Watford's 33 goals scored in first 15 minutes
* Sunderland top scorer Jermain Defoe never on target against Watford
* Watford have won one of five in Premier League v Sunderland
Southampton v Bournemouth
* Bournemouth have never won at Southampton
* Bournemouth unbeaten in last three league games
* Joshua King has 11 goals for Bournemouth
* Both have 33 points, Bournemouth have played two more
April 2
Swansea City v Middlesbrough (1230)
* 99 goals scored in matches involving Swansea this season
* Boro have conceded 33 goals but scored only 20
* Swansea have lost their last two games
* Sigurdsson involved in more than half of Swansea's goals
* Boro's 3-0 win over Swansea in December was best of season
Arsenal v Manchester City (1500)
* Arsenal have lost one in 19 at home to City in Premier League
* Arsenal have lost four of last five league games
* City looking for first double over Arsenal since 1976
* 27 goals in last seven league games between the sides
