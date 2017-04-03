LONDON, April 3 Following are match-by-match
facts and statistics ahead of round 31 of the Premier League
fixtures on April 3-4 (1945 GMT unless stated):
April 3
Burnley v Stoke City
Burnley have lost four of their last six games
Saturday's home league defeat by Tottenham Hotspur was
Burnley's first at Turf Moor since Nov. 26
Eight points separate ninth-placed Stoke from West Bromwich
Albion in eighth
Stoke have not scored away from home for 416 minutes
Stoke have only scored 14 away league goals all season
Leicester City v Sunderland
Leicester have won their last five games - four in the
league - since Craig Shakespeare became manager
Sunderland have only won once in the league since Dec. 17
Leicester have never lost to Sunderland in six Premier
League games at the King Power Stadium
Defoe has not scored in his last five club games
In their last game, Leicester had 10 shots on target against
Stoke - the most they have managed since 2003-04
Watford v West Bromwich Albion
Watford's win over Sunderland at the weekend ended a run of
four league games without a victory
Watford are without defender Younes Kaboul, who injured his
hamstring at the weekend
Watford have not beaten West Brom at home since Jan. 2003
when they did so in the FA Cup
Albion have scored 14 league goals from corners this season,
four more than anyone else
Albion have only lost twice to teams in the bottom half of
the table this season
Manchester United v Everton (2000)
United have lost only one of their last 23 home league games
against Everton
Everton have scored just eight times in their last 12 league
visits to Old Trafford
United's Zlatan Ibrahimovic is available after a three-match
suspension
If Everton win, they will go above fifth-placed United
United have drawn eight of their 15 league games at home
this season
April 4
Arsenal v West Ham United
These are two of the league's most out-of-form teams: West
Ham have lost their last four league games, while Arsenal have
won just two from six
Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain should be
available after injury
Arsenal had eight shots to Manchester City's 14 in Sunday's
2-2 draw
West Ham's Diafra Sakho has declared himself available after
four months out but is unlikely to start
Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez scored a hat-trick in a 5-1 win in
the reverse fixture
Hull City v Middlesbrough
Hull have won four and drawn two of their last six home
games
Victory could move the Tigers out of the relegation zone
Middlesbrough have not won in their last 12 league games and
have scored just once in six outings
Since 2011/12 home teams have won 56 percent of clashes
between promoted teams
Boro remain under the control of caretaker manager Steve
Agnew
Southampton v Crystal Palace
Palace have posted four straight victories
Southampton have only twice scored more than once in 13 home
league games
Palace have failed to score in just five of 22 games in
which Christian Benteke and Wilfried Zaha have started
Palace beat Southampton 3-0 in December's reverse fixture
Palace manager Sam Allardyce has never lost a Premier League
game at St Mary's
Swansea City v Tottenham Hotspur
Swansea have the worst defensive record in the Premier
League, conceding 63 goals – 2.1 per match
Fernando Llorente and Gylfi Sigurdsson have scored 19 of
Swansea's 36 league goals
Spurs have lost just once in 14 league games
Midfielder Harry Winks is definitely out for Spurs after
being carried away on a stretcher at the weekend. Harry Kane,
Danny Rose and Erik Lamela are also injured
Second-placed Spurs are aiming to cut Chelsea's lead to a
provisional four points at the top of table
Chelsea v Manchester City (2000)
City, who are 11 points behind Chelsea, are seeking to
inflict the Blues' second straight defeat
Victor Moses is hoping to return for Chelsea after missing
the weekend defeat by Crystal Palace
City have won just two of their last six games in all
competitions
Bacary Sagna is definitely out for City but Pablo Zabaleta
is expected to return
Before the Palace defeat, Chelsea had gone 12 games unbeaten
Liverpool v Bournemouth (2000)
Liverpool will be without the inured Sadio Mane, Adam
Lallana and Jordan Henderson
Bournemouth have not conceded a goal in their last two games
- the first time they have achieved this since March 2016
Liverpool have won their last four games at Anfield
Origi scored his sixth league goal from the bench when he
netted in the win over Everton on Saturday
Liverpool have conceded in each of their last five games
