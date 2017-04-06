LONDON, April 6 Following are match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of round 32 of the Premier League fixtures on April 8-10 (1400 GMT unless stated):

April 8

Tottenham Hotspur v Watford (1130)

*Spurs are second overall, seven points behind Chelsea

*Hosts have won five Premier League games in a row

*Spurs striker Harry Kane close to returning from injury

*Watford are chasing third win in a row

*Hornets have kept clean sheets in last two games

Manchester City v Hull City

*Fourth placed City lost 2-1 to Chelsea on Wednesday.

*City have failed to win in last four games

*Hull now two points clear of the drop zone

*Tigers have won five games under Marco Silva

*Hull were bottom when Silva took over in January

Middlesbrough v Burnley

*Relegation-threatened 'Boro are on a 13 game winless run

*Burnley have not won away all season

*Hosts have scored fewest goals in the top flight (22)

*'Boro have lost six of last 10 games

*The Clarets are seven points clear of relegation zone

Stoke City v Liverpool

*Stoke are 12th after losing 1-0 to Burnley in midweek

*Liverpool held 2-2 at home to Bournemouth on Wednesday

*Reds have scored more goals than any team in top flight

*Visitors have won three of their last five games

*The Potters have lost last three Premier League games

West Bromwich Albion v Southampton

*West Brom are eighth, Southampton ninth

*The Baggies have not scored in four of the last five games

*Last season's game at the Hawthorns was goalless

*West Brom won 2-1 at St Mary's in December

*Southampton have kept 10 clean sheets so far this season

West Ham United v Swansea City

*Swansea have lost three of their last four games

*Visitors fell into relegation zone on Wednesday

*Swansea have conceded the most goals this season (66)

*The Hammers have lost their last five games

*West Ham have not won since early February

Bournemouth v Chelsea (1630)

*Chelsea are seven points clear of Tottenham at the top

*Blues have lost one of their last 10 games

*Bournemouth held Liverpool to a 2-2 draw in midweek

*Cherries beat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in 2015

*Chelsea lost to Crystal Palace last weekend

April 9

Sunderland v Manchester United (1230)

*Sunderland have won one of their last 10 games

*United are on a 20 game Premier League unbeaten run

*Jose Mourinho's side have won 10, drawn 10

*Zlatan Ibrahimovic has 16 league goals for Utd this season

*Sunderland have not scored since Feb. 4

Everton v Leicester City (1500)

*Leicester have won five games in a row after losing five

*Craig Shakespeare has won every game since he took over

*Everton are seventh, champions Leicester 11th

*Everton have had 17 different scorers this season

*Jamie Vardy has scored five goals in last five games

April 10

Crystal Palace v Arsenal (1900)

*Olivier Giroud has scored five goals as a substitute

*Mesut Ozil made his 150th appearance for Gunners in midweek

*Arsenal are fifth, four points behind Manchester City

*Palace have won four of their last five games

*Home side are three points above the drop zone (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Martyn Herman)