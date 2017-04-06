Soccer-China reveals player levy level ahead of transfer window
LONDON, April 6 Following are match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of round 32 of the Premier League fixtures on April 8-10 (1400 GMT unless stated):
April 8
Tottenham Hotspur v Watford (1130)
*Spurs are second overall, seven points behind Chelsea
*Hosts have won five Premier League games in a row
*Spurs striker Harry Kane close to returning from injury
*Watford are chasing third win in a row
*Hornets have kept clean sheets in last two games
Manchester City v Hull City
*Fourth placed City lost 2-1 to Chelsea on Wednesday.
*City have failed to win in last four games
*Hull now two points clear of the drop zone
*Tigers have won five games under Marco Silva
*Hull were bottom when Silva took over in January
Middlesbrough v Burnley
*Relegation-threatened 'Boro are on a 13 game winless run
*Burnley have not won away all season
*Hosts have scored fewest goals in the top flight (22)
*'Boro have lost six of last 10 games
*The Clarets are seven points clear of relegation zone
Stoke City v Liverpool
*Stoke are 12th after losing 1-0 to Burnley in midweek
*Liverpool held 2-2 at home to Bournemouth on Wednesday
*Reds have scored more goals than any team in top flight
*Visitors have won three of their last five games
*The Potters have lost last three Premier League games
West Bromwich Albion v Southampton
*West Brom are eighth, Southampton ninth
*The Baggies have not scored in four of the last five games
*Last season's game at the Hawthorns was goalless
*West Brom won 2-1 at St Mary's in December
*Southampton have kept 10 clean sheets so far this season
West Ham United v Swansea City
*Swansea have lost three of their last four games
*Visitors fell into relegation zone on Wednesday
*Swansea have conceded the most goals this season (66)
*The Hammers have lost their last five games
*West Ham have not won since early February
Bournemouth v Chelsea (1630)
*Chelsea are seven points clear of Tottenham at the top
*Blues have lost one of their last 10 games
*Bournemouth held Liverpool to a 2-2 draw in midweek
*Cherries beat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in 2015
*Chelsea lost to Crystal Palace last weekend
April 9
Sunderland v Manchester United (1230)
*Sunderland have won one of their last 10 games
*United are on a 20 game Premier League unbeaten run
*Jose Mourinho's side have won 10, drawn 10
*Zlatan Ibrahimovic has 16 league goals for Utd this season
*Sunderland have not scored since Feb. 4
Everton v Leicester City (1500)
*Leicester have won five games in a row after losing five
*Craig Shakespeare has won every game since he took over
*Everton are seventh, champions Leicester 11th
*Everton have had 17 different scorers this season
*Jamie Vardy has scored five goals in last five games
April 10
Crystal Palace v Arsenal (1900)
*Olivier Giroud has scored five goals as a substitute
*Mesut Ozil made his 150th appearance for Gunners in midweek
*Arsenal are fifth, four points behind Manchester City
*Palace have won four of their last five games
*Home side are three points above the drop zone (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Martyn Herman)
