Soccer-Sterling expects Man City to 'punish' opponents
June 16 Manchester City have the talent to compete on all fronts if they cut down defensive mistakes next season, winger Raheem Sterling has said.
LONDON Feb 23 Following are match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of round 26 Premier League fixtures on Feb. 25, 26 and 27 (1500 unless stated):
---
Feb. 25
Crystal Palace v Middlesbrough
* Palace have lost five of their last six league games
* The sides have not drawn in their last 15 league meetings
* Palace won the reverse fixture 2-1 in September
* Middlesbrough are without a win in eight league games
* Palace have not done the league double over Middlesbrough
since 1992-93
-
Hull City v Burnley
* Burnley unbeaten in five Premier League games against Hull
* Hull have failed to score in 12 games this season
* Burnley eliminated from FA Cup by minor league Lincoln on Saturday
* Hull are in 18th on 20 points
* Burnley would climb to ninth with a win
-
Everton v Sunderland
* Sunderland manager Moyes returns to club he managed 2002-13
* Everton have taken 14 points in the league in 2017
* Sunderland have beaten Everton twice in last three league
games
* Lukaku has scored 59 Premier League goals for Everton
* He needs one more goal to equal Duncan Ferguson's record
-
West Bromwich Albion v Bournemouth
* Bournemouth have won three of last four v West Brom
* West Brom have the lowest average possession in the league
* Bournemouth have conceded a league high 18 goals in 2017
* West Bromwich have lost one of their last seven
* Bournemouth have collected just two points since New Year
-
Chelsea v Swansea
* Chelsea are eight points clear at the top of the table
* Swansea have scored four goals in last two games at
Stamford Bridge
* Chelsea have not won in last three fixtures v Swansea
* Swansea have taken 12 points from possible 18 in 2017
* Chelsea's Diego Costa has scored seven goals in four league games against Swansea
-
Watford v West Ham United (1730)
* Watford have won two of last three v West Ham
* West Ham have won three of their last five league games
* Watford won last meeting 4-2 at London Stadium in September
* West Ham have never lost consecutive league games v Watford
* Andy Carroll has five goals in his last six West Ham starts
Feb. 26
Tottenham v Stoke City (1330)
* Tottenham beat Fulham on Sunday to reach the FA Cup last eight
* Stoke unbeaten in their last two games at White Hart Lane
* Tottenham won 4-0 at Stoke in last two league meetings
* Stoke have won one of their last 20 league games in London
* Spurs striker Harry Kane has nine goals in last 10 domestic matches
Feb. 27
Leicester City v Liverpool (2000)
* Champions Leicester one point above the bottom three
* Liverpool won the reverse fixture 4-1 in September
* Vardy scored all Leicester's last three goals v Liverpool
* But he has netted in just one of his last 18 league games
* Liverpool's Adam Lallana signed a new three-year contract
on Wednesday (Reporting by Ed Dove, editing by Ed Osmond)
