LONDON, April 27 Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of round 35 of the Premier League on April 29-31 (1400 GMT unless stated):
April 29
Southampton v Hull City
* Southampton have lost their last two games
* Southampton have won four of last five against Hull
* Hull have gone 16 away games without a league win
* Hull are two points above the relegation zone
- - -
Stoke v West Ham United
* Stoke have lost five of their last six league games
* Stoke are 11th, West Ham 14th
* West Ham have drawn last two games, unbeaten in three
* West Ham have conceded in their last 13 away games
* Stoke unbeaten in last seven against West Ham
* West Ham without injured Andy Carroll
- - -
Sunderland v Bournemouth
* Sunderland could be relegated if they lose
* Would end their 10-year stay in Premier League
* Sunderland without a win in nine games
* Bournemouth close to securing third top-flight season
* Bournemouth would reach 41 points with victory
- - -
West Bromwich Albion v Leicester City
* West Brom have lost three games in a row
* Champions Leicester still not safe with 37 points
* West Brom six short of best Premier League points tally
* Leicester have gone three games without a league win
* Leicester suffered late defeat at Arsenal on Wednesday
- - -
Crystal Palace v Burnley (1630)
* Palace have won six of their last nine games
* Burnley have worst away record in top flight
* Palace have third worst home record
* Both sides not mathematically safe from drop
- - -
Sunday
Manchester United v Swansea City (1100)
* Swansea have lost their last four away games
* Swansea are third from bottom, two points from safety zone
* United are unbeaten in last 15 home league games
* United scrapping for a top-four finish
* Swansea beat Stoke last time out, first win in seven
- - -
Everton v Chelsea
* Everton have won eight consecutive home games
* Everton lost 5-0 at Chelsea earlier this season
* Chelsea have gone six games without away clean sheet
* Chelsea can open up seven-point gap at the top
* Everton's Romelu Lukaku has 24 league goals this season
- - -
Middlesbrough v Manchester City
* Middlesbrough are six points below safety zone
* Middlesbrough won for first time in 2017 on Wednesday
* Middlesbrough beat City 8-1 in 2008
* City boss Guardiola faces first season without silverware
* City chasing top-four finish
- - -
Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal
* Tottenham have won eight consecutive league matches
* Have bettered their best Premier League points tally
* Last three north London derbies have been draws
* Arsenal battling for 21st consecutive top-four finish
* Tottenham chasing first English title since 1961
- - -
Monday
Watford v Liverpool (1900)
* Liverpool's top-four hopes in the balance
* Watford have 40 points and are virtually safe
* Liverpool won 6-1 at home
* Watford beat Liverpool 3-0 at home last season