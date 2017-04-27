LONDON, April 27 Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of round 35 of the Premier League on April 29-31 (1400 GMT unless stated):

April 29

Southampton v Hull City

* Southampton have lost their last two games

* Southampton have won four of last five against Hull

* Hull have gone 16 away games without a league win

* Hull are two points above the relegation zone

- - -

Stoke v West Ham United

* Stoke have lost five of their last six league games

* Stoke are 11th, West Ham 14th

* West Ham have drawn last two games, unbeaten in three

* West Ham have conceded in their last 13 away games

* Stoke unbeaten in last seven against West Ham

* West Ham without injured Andy Carroll

- - -

Sunderland v Bournemouth

* Sunderland could be relegated if they lose

* Would end their 10-year stay in Premier League

* Sunderland without a win in nine games

* Bournemouth close to securing third top-flight season

* Bournemouth would reach 41 points with victory

- - -

West Bromwich Albion v Leicester City

* West Brom have lost three games in a row

* Champions Leicester still not safe with 37 points

* West Brom six short of best Premier League points tally

* Leicester have gone three games without a league win

* Leicester suffered late defeat at Arsenal on Wednesday

- - -

Crystal Palace v Burnley (1630)

* Palace have won six of their last nine games

* Burnley have worst away record in top flight

* Palace have third worst home record

* Both sides not mathematically safe from drop

- - -

Sunday

Manchester United v Swansea City (1100)

* Swansea have lost their last four away games

* Swansea are third from bottom, two points from safety zone

* United are unbeaten in last 15 home league games

* United scrapping for a top-four finish

* Swansea beat Stoke last time out, first win in seven

- - -

Everton v Chelsea

* Everton have won eight consecutive home games

* Everton lost 5-0 at Chelsea earlier this season

* Chelsea have gone six games without away clean sheet

* Chelsea can open up seven-point gap at the top

* Everton's Romelu Lukaku has 24 league goals this season

- - -

Middlesbrough v Manchester City

* Middlesbrough are six points below safety zone

* Middlesbrough won for first time in 2017 on Wednesday

* Middlesbrough beat City 8-1 in 2008

* City boss Guardiola faces first season without silverware

* City chasing top-four finish

- - -

Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal

* Tottenham have won eight consecutive league matches

* Have bettered their best Premier League points tally

* Last three north London derbies have been draws

* Arsenal battling for 21st consecutive top-four finish

* Tottenham chasing first English title since 1961

- - -

Monday

Watford v Liverpool (1900)

* Liverpool's top-four hopes in the balance

* Watford have 40 points and are virtually safe

* Liverpool won 6-1 at home

* Watford beat Liverpool 3-0 at home last season (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Andrew Heavens)