LONDON May 4 Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of round 36 of the Premier League on May 5-8 (1400 GMT unless stated):

Friday, May 5

West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur (1900 GMT)

*Spurs are chasing their 10th league win in a row

*Victory would put visitors a point behind leaders Chelsea

*Harry Kane has scored 21 league goals for Spurs this season

*Kane has scored five in last five league games v Hammers

*West Ham beat Spurs 1-0 in last season's home tie

Saturday, May 6

Manchester City v Crystal Palace (1130)

*The hosts are fourth, a point clear of Manchester United

*Palace are six points off the drop zone

*City have beaten Palace in eight of last nine league games

*Palace last kept a clean sheet against City in 1993

*Palace's Benteke has yet to score against City

Bournemouth v Stoke City

*The fourth Premier League meeting between the two sides

*Stoke have won two, lost one of their previous encounters

*Bournemouth are chasing their third win in a row

*Stoke are 12th, a point behind the 10th-placed Cherries

*The Potters won 3-1 at Bournemouth last season

Hull City v Sunderland

*Hull are two points clear of the drop zone

*Sunderland are already relegated

*Defoe has scored four times in five league games v Hull

*Last season's game at the KCOM stadium ended 1-1

*Hull under Marco Silva have won six times at home

Burnley v West Bromwich Albion

*Burnley have yet to beat West Brom in the Premier League

*Ten of the Clarets' 11 wins have been at home this season

*Burnley are 14th, seven points clear of the relegation zone

*West Brom are in eighth place and on 44 points

*The visitors have lost their last four league games

*West Brom have not scored in their last five matches

Leicester City v Watford

*Leicester have won their last four home league games

*Watford won the reverse fixture 2-1 in November

*Leicester are 11th, Watford 13th with both level on points

*Watford could suffer a third defeat in a row

*Hornets are eight points clear of bottom three

Swansea City v Everton (1630)

*Victory for Swansea could lift them out of the drop zone

*The Swans have won two of their last 10 games

*Everton have never lost at Swansea in the Premier League

*The Toffees are seventh and can go ahead of Arsenal

*Swansea lead the Premier League goals conceded table (69)

Sunday, May 7

Liverpool v Southampton (1230)

*Liverpool have yet to beat Saints in the league under Klopp

*Southampton last won in the league at Anfield in 2013

*Saints have won seven times on a Sunday this season

*Liverpool are third, 12 points adrift of Chelsea

*Southampton are ninth and have lost two of last three games

Arsenal v Manchester United (1500)

*Arsenal beat United 3-0 at the Emirates last season

*United are unbeaten for a club record 25 successive games

*Sixth-placed Arsenal are five points behind United

*Home game follows 2-0 defeat at Spurs

*Wayne Rooney has scored 11 league goals against Arsenal

*Jose Mourinho is unbeaten in 12 league games v Arsenal

Monday, May 8

Chelsea v Middlesbrough (1845)

*Middlesbrough are on the brink of relegation

*Chelsea have won their last six games against 'Boro

*Middlesbrough last scored at Stamford Bridge in 2001

*'Boro have not scored at Chelsea in last seven games

*Chelsea can take their 300th home win in the Premier League (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis)