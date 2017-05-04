Soccer-Celtic sign Hayes from Aberdeen
LONDON, June 17 Scottish champions Celtic have signed Aberdeen's Irish international forward Jonny Hayes, who scored against them in the Scottish Cup final last month.
LONDON May 4 Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of round 36 of the Premier League on May 5-8 (1400 GMT unless stated):
-
Friday, May 5
West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur (1900 GMT)
*Spurs are chasing their 10th league win in a row
*Victory would put visitors a point behind leaders Chelsea
*Harry Kane has scored 21 league goals for Spurs this season
*Kane has scored five in last five league games v Hammers
*West Ham beat Spurs 1-0 in last season's home tie
-
Saturday, May 6
Manchester City v Crystal Palace (1130)
*The hosts are fourth, a point clear of Manchester United
*Palace are six points off the drop zone
*City have beaten Palace in eight of last nine league games
*Palace last kept a clean sheet against City in 1993
*Palace's Benteke has yet to score against City
-
Bournemouth v Stoke City
*The fourth Premier League meeting between the two sides
*Stoke have won two, lost one of their previous encounters
*Bournemouth are chasing their third win in a row
*Stoke are 12th, a point behind the 10th-placed Cherries
*The Potters won 3-1 at Bournemouth last season
-
Hull City v Sunderland
*Hull are two points clear of the drop zone
*Sunderland are already relegated
*Defoe has scored four times in five league games v Hull
*Last season's game at the KCOM stadium ended 1-1
*Hull under Marco Silva have won six times at home
-
Burnley v West Bromwich Albion
*Burnley have yet to beat West Brom in the Premier League
*Ten of the Clarets' 11 wins have been at home this season
*Burnley are 14th, seven points clear of the relegation zone
*West Brom are in eighth place and on 44 points
*The visitors have lost their last four league games
*West Brom have not scored in their last five matches
-
Leicester City v Watford
*Leicester have won their last four home league games
*Watford won the reverse fixture 2-1 in November
*Leicester are 11th, Watford 13th with both level on points
*Watford could suffer a third defeat in a row
*Hornets are eight points clear of bottom three
-
Swansea City v Everton (1630)
*Victory for Swansea could lift them out of the drop zone
*The Swans have won two of their last 10 games
*Everton have never lost at Swansea in the Premier League
*The Toffees are seventh and can go ahead of Arsenal
*Swansea lead the Premier League goals conceded table (69)
-
Sunday, May 7
Liverpool v Southampton (1230)
*Liverpool have yet to beat Saints in the league under Klopp
*Southampton last won in the league at Anfield in 2013
*Saints have won seven times on a Sunday this season
*Liverpool are third, 12 points adrift of Chelsea
*Southampton are ninth and have lost two of last three games
-
Arsenal v Manchester United (1500)
*Arsenal beat United 3-0 at the Emirates last season
*United are unbeaten for a club record 25 successive games
*Sixth-placed Arsenal are five points behind United
*Home game follows 2-0 defeat at Spurs
*Wayne Rooney has scored 11 league goals against Arsenal
*Jose Mourinho is unbeaten in 12 league games v Arsenal
-
Monday, May 8
Chelsea v Middlesbrough (1845)
*Middlesbrough are on the brink of relegation
*Chelsea have won their last six games against 'Boro
*Middlesbrough last scored at Stamford Bridge in 2001
*'Boro have not scored at Chelsea in last seven games
*Chelsea can take their 300th home win in the Premier League (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis)
