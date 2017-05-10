Soccer-Celtic sign Hayes from Aberdeen
LONDON, June 17 Scottish champions Celtic have signed Aberdeen's Irish international forward Jonny Hayes, who scored against them in the Scottish Cup final last month.
May 10 Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of round 37 of the Premier League on May 12-14 (1400 GMT unless stated):
Friday, May 12 Everton v Watford (1845 GMT) *Watford haven't won at Goodison Park in the Premier League era *Hornets are unbeaten in three league games with Everton *Watford beat Everton 3-2 at Vicarage Road earlier this season *Everton's Romelu Lukaku is the league's top goalscorer with 24 *Troy Deeney has netted a season's best 10 for Watford - West Bromwich Albion v Chelsea (1900) *Chelsea will lift the Premier League title with a win *They would become English champions for a sixth time *Albion won three of the last five home matches with Chelsea *None of their 21 Premier League meetings have been goalless *Diego Costa has scored in three league matches against Albion - Saturday, May 13 (1130) Manchester City v Leicester City *Man City are fresh from beating Crystal Palace 5-0 *It was City's biggest win this season *Sergio Aguero has 18 league goals this campaign *Two more would see him to 20 for a third straight season *Leicester seek their first back-to-back away wins this season *The Foxes scent a double after their 4-2 win in December - Bournemouth v Burnley *This is only the second Premier League match between the teams *Burnley won the first 3-2 at Turf Moor in December *Bournemouth are unbeaten in their last three league games *Burnley seek back-to-back away wins for only the second time *Josh King is Bournemouth's top marksman with 15 league goals - Middlesbrough v Southampton *Middlesbrough were relegated with defeat at Chelsea on Monday *Southampton are looking to complete a seasonal double *Saints have won three of their last six away league matches *Alvaro Negredo is Boro's top scorer with nine league goals *Saints are coming off two 0-0 draws with Liverpool and Hull - Sunderland v Swansea City *Already-relegated Sunderland could help send Swansea down *A win for the Swans would go a long way towards saving them *Sunderland did not score in six of their last seven home games *Swans have failed to win any of their last seven away games *Jermain Defoe could equal his best league goal haul since 2010 - Stoke City v Arsenal (1630) *Arsenal have won once in eight Premier League matches at Stoke *Peter Crouch has eight Premier League goals against Arsenal *Arsenal beat Stoke 3-1 at the Emirates in December *Arsenal fear missing out on Champions League next season *Mark Hughes hasn't lost to Arsene Wenger in eight home PL matches - Sunday, May 14 Crystal Palace v Hull City (1100) *Both sides are fighting for their Premier League survival *They drew 3-3 in their last meeting in December at Hull *Sam Allardyce has never been relegated as a Premier League boss *Palace have lost their last three matches *Hull were left reeling by a terrible home defeat to Sunderland - West Ham United v Liverpool (1315) *Liverpool face a must-win match for their top-four push *Liverpool could go unbeaten in London for the season *The teams drew 2-2 in the fixture at Anfield *West Ham fancy another big scalp after their win over Spurs *Hammers are unbeaten in five league games - Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United (1530) *Tottenham will be playing their final game at White Hart Lane *An emotional day is in prospect after 118 years at 'The Lane' *Spurs could complete an unbeaten league season at home *They haven't achieved that feat since 1964-65 *Spurs may match a club record run of 14 straight home wins too *Jose Mourinho hasn't won a league game at 'The Lane' since 2005 (Reporting by Ian Chadband; Editing by Toby Davis)
June 17 Derby County have signed defender Andre Wisdom from Liverpool for an undisclosed fee, pending a medical examination, the Championship club announced.
LONDON, June 17 Penalty goals, dribbling from free kicks and corners, and points deductions for mobbing the referee are among a crop of radical proposals for discussion by football's law-making body, the International Football Association Board.