Soccer-Celtic sign Hayes from Aberdeen
LONDON, June 17 Scottish champions Celtic have signed Aberdeen's Irish international forward Jonny Hayes, who scored against them in the Scottish Cup final last month.
LONDON May 18 May 18 Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of round 38 of the Premier League on May 21:
Arsenal v Everton
*Arsenal have won five of their past six games.
*Everton's Romelu Lukaku is the Premier League's top scorer with 24 but has not scored in four games.
*Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez has 23 after netting four in past three games.
*Theo Walcott has only started once in eight games since Arsenal switched to a 3-4-2-1 formation; he played all six games before that.
*This match will be Arsenal's fifth in 15 days.
Burnley v West Ham United
*Burnley have won just one of their past six games; West Ham have won twice.
*Burnley have secured back-to-back top-flight seasons for the first time since the mid-1970s.
*Burnley defender Kevin Long has just received his first call-up for Ireland.
*No West Ham player has scored 10 goals this season; top-scorer Michail Antonio is on nine.
*Burnley have only been in the bottom three once this season -- after losing 1-0 to Swansea on opening day.
Chelsea v Sunderland
*If Cesar Azpilicueta is on the field for 90 minutes, he will have played Chelsea's entire league season.
*John Terry plays his final game 22 years after joining the club as a 14-year-old.
*Chelsea have won 16 games at home this season; Sunderland have lost 14 away.
*Sixty-six points separate top-placed Chelsea from bottom-placed Sunderland.
*No side has finished bottom of the Premier League more than Sunderland, who have done so three times.
Hull City v Tottenham Hotspur
*Tottenham lost their final game of last season 5-1 at already-relegated Newcastle
*Tottenham will finish second, their highest in the Premier League.
*Harry Kane has scored 22 Premier League goals, two fewer than leading scorer Romelu Lukaku.
*Keeper Hugo Lloris has kept 15 clean sheets this season.
*Hull have conceded 21 Premier League goals from set-pieces this season.
Leicester City v Bournemouth
*It will be Craig Shakespeare's final game as Leicester manager unless his contract is renewed.
*Leicester have taken 22 points from 11 games he has overseen.
*Shinji Okazaki's goal against Manchester City ended a run of 23 games without scoring.
*Leicester have won just one of the 21 Premier League games this season in which they conceded the first goal.
Liverpool v Middlesbrough
*Philippe Coutinho has been directly involved in six of Liverpool's last 10 Premier League goals (4 goals, 2 assists).
*No side has been relegated from the Premier League on more occasions than Middlesbrough, who have gone down four times.
*Middlesbrough have failed to score in 17 PL games this season, equalling their low in 2008-09.
*A win will put Liverpool into the Champions League for first time since 2014.
*Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane will again be absent for Liverpool but Roberto Firmino is hoping to be fit.
Manchester United v Crystal Palace
*Wilfried Zaha returns to his former club.
*United have failed to win any of their last five league matches.
*Christian Benteke has scored 17 goals in all competitions, 10 more than any other Palace player.
Southampton v Stoke City
*Lee Probert is refereeing his second Stoke game in little more than three weeks after three years without one.
*This could be the final game for either manager with Claude Puel and Mark Hughes both under pressure.
*Stoke's Saido Berahino not scored since 12 million pounds ($15.56 million) arrival from West Bromwich Albion in January.
*Saints top scorer Charlie Austin could start.
*Stoke's Marko Arnautovic definitely misses game after breaking his arm.
Swansea City v West Bromwich Albion
*Albion have taken just one point from their past six games.
*Only Hull City (73) have conceded more goals than Swansea (69) this season.
*Swansea's points haul has more than doubled since Paul Clement became manager in January.
*Gylfi Sigurdsson has been involved in most Swansea goals, with 10 strikes and 13 assists.
*West Brom have not won an away game since beating Southampton on Dec. 31.
Watford v Manchester City
*Game will be Walter Mazzarri's final one in charge of Watford.
*Watford have scored just 18 goals in 19 Premier League games in 2017.
*Kevin De Bruyne's 16 assists is joint-best for City in Premier League.
*City need to win to guarantee third place. *Sergio Aguero has scored 31 goals in all competitions for City this season; next best is Raheem Sterling on 10. ($1 = 0.7714 pounds) (Reporting by Neil Robinson; Editing by Toby Davis)
June 17 Derby County have signed defender Andre Wisdom from Liverpool for an undisclosed fee, pending a medical examination, the Championship club announced.
LONDON, June 17 Penalty goals, dribbling from free kicks and corners, and points deductions for mobbing the referee are among a crop of radical proposals for discussion by football's law-making body, the International Football Association Board.