Soccer-Derby sign defender Wisdom from Liverpool
June 17 Derby County have signed defender Andre Wisdom from Liverpool for an undisclosed fee, pending a medical examination, the Championship club announced.
* Leaders Chelsea went 10 points clear with a draw at Burnley
* Pedro gave them an early lead
* Burnley equalised with a superb free kick by Robbie Brady
* Matt Lowton and Andre Gray missed good chances for the home side
* Burnley at Hull next, Chelsea at home to Swansea
BURNLEY 1 CHELSEA 1
Feb 12 Premier League leaders Chelsea moved 10 points clear at the top on Sunday despite being held by Burnley in an entertaining game played amid flurries of sleet and snow.
Pedro gave Chelsea an early lead from a pass by Victor Moses but the home side fought back well and equalised midway through the first half with a superb curling free kick by Robbie Brady, making his full debut.
Matt Lowton and Andre Gray missed good chances as Burnley sought to maintain their impressive home record, while the defence restricted further opportunities for Antonio Conte's side.
Burnley, promoted last season, moved up one place to 12th. (Reporting by Steve Tongue)
LONDON, June 17 Penalty goals, dribbling from free kicks and corners, and points deductions for mobbing the referee are among a crop of radical proposals for discussion by football's law-making body, the International Football Association Board.
June 17 Olympique Lyonnais are expecting competition from various clubs as they hold "advanced talks" to sign midfielder Bertrand Traore from Premier League champions Chelsea, the Ligue 1 team's president Jean-Michel Aulas said.