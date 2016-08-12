HIGHLIGHTS-Soccer-Transfer deadline day moves
Jan 31 Latest news and highlights from Europe's top football leagues on transfer deadline day on Tuesday:
LONDON Aug 12 Promoted Burnley have agreed to sign Belgian international Steven Defour from Anderlecht.
"Anderlecht and Burnley have reached agreement concerning the permanent transfer of Steven Defour," the Belgian club said in a statement on Friday.
The defensive midfielder joined Anderlecht in 2014 after spending three seasons with Porto where he won two Portuguese crowns.
Defour previously played for Genk and Standard Liege, the club where he twice won the Belgian title.
Burnley begin their Premier League campaign at home to Swansea City on Saturday. (Reporting by Ed Dove; Editing by Tony Jimenez)
LONDON, Jan 31 Nigeria striker Odion Ighalo has joined Chinese Super League side Changchun Yatai from Watford on a permanent deal, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.
Jan 31 Football's transfer system is back in focus over a clause in FIFA's regulations that the players' union said would not be accepted in any other profession and which a Belgian court suggested could contravene European labour law.