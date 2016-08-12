LONDON Aug 12 Promoted Burnley have agreed to sign Belgian international Steven Defour from Anderlecht.

"Anderlecht and Burnley have reached agreement concerning the permanent transfer of Steven Defour," the Belgian club said in a statement on Friday.

The defensive midfielder joined Anderlecht in 2014 after spending three seasons with Porto where he won two Portuguese crowns.

Defour previously played for Genk and Standard Liege, the club where he twice won the Belgian title.

Burnley begin their Premier League campaign at home to Swansea City on Saturday. (Reporting by Ed Dove; Editing by Tony Jimenez)