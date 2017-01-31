* Burnley's fine home form continues

* Vokes grabbed 87th minute winner

* Leicester still to win away from home this season

* Foxes were left two points clear of drop zone

* Burnley have won five home games in a row

* Burnley next at Watford, Leicester host Manchester United BURNLEY 1 LEICESTER CITY 0

Jan 31 Sam Vokes grabbed a late winner as Burnley added to Premier League champions Leicester City's away woes with a 1-0 victory on Tuesday.

With the match seemingly heading to a draw, Vokes hooked home from close range off a headed knockdown from Michael Keane to secure Burnley's fifth successive home win.

Burnley have taken all but one of their 29 points at Turf Moor this season while Leicester have yet to win away from home in the current campaign and are slipping perilously close to the drop zone.

Leicester are 16th, level on points with Swansea below them and just two clear of the relegation places. They now have the worst record after 23 games by reigning top-flight champions. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Brian Homewood)