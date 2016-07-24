LONDON, July 24 Burnley have issued an apology to Bradford City after one of the Premier League club's supporters was alleged to have racially abused a Bradford player in Saturday's pre-season friendly.

"During the game, one male Burnley supporter was asked to leave the stadium following repeated racial comments aimed at a Bradford player, who reported the incidents at the time to the officials," said a statement on the club website (www.burnleyfootballclub.com).

"The person involved denied any racist behaviour, but witnesses have confirmed racial comments were made.

"We would like to offer our sincere apologies to the player involved and to Bradford City Football Club.

"We will now be working with the police and Bradford City Football Club, who have CCTV footage of the incident, to hold a full investigation and identify the persons involved, when action will be taken accordingly."

Burnley, who were promoted back to the Premier League in May after one season in the second tier, have appealed to any supporters to contact them confidentially with information about the incident.