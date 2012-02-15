(fixes typo second par)
LONDON Feb 15 Prince Charles has admitted
he is a fan of an English soccer club but his team are not part
of the Premier League's aristocracy.
The heir to the British throne has given royal assent to
Burnley, who are currently 10th in the second tier of English
soccer.
"A consortium of my charities, including the British Asian
Trust, has been working in Burnley," British media reports on
Wednesday quoted him as saying.
"Some of you asked this evening whether I support a British
football club and I said 'yes, Burnley'."
The club have sent the Prince a complimentary VIP season
ticket.
His son William is an Aston Villa fan.
(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Mark Meadows)