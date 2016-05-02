May 2 Burnley returned to the Premier League at the first attempt with a 1-0 home win over Queens Park Rangers guaranteeing promotion from the Championship on Monday.

Brighton & Hove Albion's earlier 1-1 draw with Derby County meant Burnley would go up with a game to spare with victory over QPR and they achieved it through a Sam Vokes header on the hour.

Burnley, relegated last year, have 90 points, two more than Brighton and Middlesbrough who face each other in next weekend's final round of fixtures.

Middlesbrough's goal difference is marginally superior of Brighton's meaning a draw would be enough for them to take the second automatic promotion spot.

Promotion is estimated to be worth at least 100 million pounds ($146.74 million) for next season.

