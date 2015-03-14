LONDON, March 14 Sean Dyche was "jumping around inside" after a "fantastic night" that saw his Burnley team record a famous win over Manchester City at Turf Moor on Saturday.

Manager Dyche felt the third from bottom club fully deserved their 1-0 victory, one that takes them within a point of safety and seriously dents City's hopes of retaining their Premier League crown.

"The margins were tight but I think we edged it overall in a close game," he told reporters. "I think the rewards were there for the team, individuals, the staff, myself and also the town and its fans.

"I think they know they have a team, a staff and a manager who give them everything and I can only imagine that, as a fan, they appreciate that.

"It was a fantastic night for many reasons. I used to be calm when I was a player and I have never been one for running along the line and sliding on my knees until the job is done but trust me, inside there is someone jumping around."

Dyche was also keen to give City praise, saying: "They are a fantastic team but for us to give a performance like that is a reward for everyone connected with the club".

The home side stunned second-placed City, who are now five points behind leaders Chelsea having played two games more, thanks to a superb half-volley from George Boyd after 61 minutes.

Dyche is hoping the win will be the spark that keeps his side in the league.

"This doesn't define our season," he said, "but it might do. There is no guarantee so we have to be ready next week and beyond.

"The players have a way of working and the demand to give everything is absolutely there so it bodes well for the future."

Reflecting on Burnley's first season back in the top flight, the 43-year-old Dyche said: "We have never been broken. We have been dented a few times and had a few knocks and clips across the jaw but we stay on our feet and get ready to go again". (Editing by Tony Jimenez)