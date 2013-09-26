LONDON, Sept 26 England goalkeeper Jack Butland joined second tier Barnsley on an emergency 93-day loan from Premier League Stoke City on Thursday.

Barnsley said the 20-year-old, who played for Birmingham City last season and made his England senior debut in a friendly against Italy in 2012, would be in the squad for Saturday's match at Leicester City.

Butland, Stoke's third-choice goalkeeper, has yet to make his first appearance for the club and Barnsley's number one Luke Steele has a back injury.

"Jack is an outstanding young talent but when we signed him it was on the understanding that he needed to continue his development by playing first team football on a regular basis," Stoke chief executive Tony Scholes told the club website (www.stokecityfc.com).

"We're pleased that such a good opportunity for Jack to go out on loan has presented itself and we're sure it will be beneficial to both Jack and the Club." (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)