LONDON Dec 30 Bolton Wanderers and Chelsea have agreed a fee for England defender Gary Cahill who is expected to move to the London club when the transfer window opens next week, Bolton manager Owen Coyle said on Friday.

"There has been a fee agreed between the clubs and we have now given Gary's representatives permission to speak to Chelsea," Coyle told reporters ahead of Bolton's home Premier League match against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

"That is where we are with it. We obviously have a game tomorrow and I have said to Gary that he has to be focused on giving everything for Bolton Wanderers, because he knows Bolton Wanderers has been terrific for him just as much as Gary has been for us.

"That is why they have representatives - to sort that out - and whatever January 1 brings, it will bring."

The 26-year-old central defender, who has played seven times for his country, will link up in the middle of the Chelsea defence with England skipper John Terry and effectively replace Alex who is expected to return to Brazil next month.

Cahill joined Bolton from Aston Villa in 2008 and has developed into an outstanding defender even though his team have struggled all season and are 19th in the 20-team league.

He is out of contract at the end of the season and was linked with a move away from the Reebok Stadium last summer with both Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur reported to be interested.

Chelsea now look poised to sign him for a fee of around 7 million pounds ($10.77 million), according to media reports. ($1 = 0.6497 British pounds) (Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Ed Osmond)