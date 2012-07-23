July 23 Everton have agreed terms with the New York Red Bulls for the transfer of Australia midfielder Tim Cahill to the Major League Soccer team, the Premier League club said on Monday.

"Tim will move to the Red Bulls for a nominal fee, subject to agreeing personal terms and passing a medical. He will travel to the U.S. in the next few days," Everton said on their website (www.evertonfc.com).

British media reported the transfer fee would be about one million pounds ($1.55 million).

The 32-year-old attacking midfielder scored 68 goals in 278 games for Everton after joining the club from Millwall in 2004.

He has also scored 24 goals in 55 games for Australia and played at the last two World Cups in Germany and South Africa. ($1 = 0.6447 British pounds) (Writing by Pritha Sarkar in London, editing by Ken Ferris)