Feb 8 Factbox on England soccer manager Fabio Capello who resigned on Wednesday:

* Born 18 June, 1946, in Pieris (San Canzian d'Isonzo), Italy

PLAYING CAREER

* Started his career with SPAL in 1964 before moving to AS Roma in 1967 and clinching the 1969 Italian Cup. He soon joined Juventus where he won league titles in 1972, 1973 and 1975.

* Capello signed for AC Milan in 1976, picking up the 1979 scudetto before retiring.

* Won 32 caps for Italy between 1972 and 1976, scoring eight goals including the only one in Italy's first win against England at Wembley in 1973.

COACHING SUCCESS

* After Arrigo Sacchi left AC Milan in 1991, Capello took charge and won the 1992 title with Milan, who remained unbeaten throughout the campaign.

* Milan won four league titles and the 1994 European Cup under Capello. He left in 1996 and moved to Real Madrid for the 1996-97 season where he won the Spanish title before returning to Milan for a short, unsuccessful stint.

* He joined AS Roma in 1999 and, with a team built around Francesco Totti, led them to their first championship in 18 years in 2000-01.

* In 2004 he signed a three-year contract with Juventus and won the 2004-05 league title in his first season in charge, retaining it the following season before the match-fixing scandal which eventually led to the club being stripped of the honours.

* He resigned as coach of Juventus in July 2006 and was named Real Madrid coach the following day.

* He spent millions on players but his Real team failed to live up to expectations in the first half of the season.

* In the second half of the campaign he brought David Beckham back into the team after sidelining him over his move to LA Galaxy. A strong run-in then allowed Real to overhaul arch-rivals Barcelona and take the league title.

* Capello was sacked in June 2007 with Real bosses saying his team had failed to play exciting football. He became an Italian television pundit.

ENGLAND

* After England failed to qualify for the 2008 European championship, Capello was approached to coach the team, an offer he accepted in December 2007.

* He initially transformed England's fortunes with the team winning 18 of 24 games and securing a place at the 2010 World Cup in their qualifying campaign.

WORLD CUP FAILURE

* England's preparations for the World Cup were hit when John Terry was stripped of the captaincy following a tabloid newspaper scandal.

* The World Cup began badly for England who drew their opening two games against United States and Algeria before limping into the knockout stages with a narrow win over Slovenia.

* Capello's reputation suffered as England were dumped out of the tournament in the last 16 in a humiliating 4-1 defeat to old rivals Germany.

* Capello survived in his job to lead England into the qualifying campaign for the 2012 European championship.

* England comfortably booked their place in the tournament, winning their qualification group with five wins and three draws from their eight matches.

* On Feb. 3 2012, the FA decided to strip the captaincy from Terry for the second time. The defender is due to stand trial in July for allegedly racially abusing Queens Park Rangers defender Anton Ferdinand.

* Capello criticised the FA's decision in an Italian television interview and resigned as England manager on Wednesday.

