Feb 8 Factbox on England soccer manager
Fabio Capello who resigned on Wednesday:
* Born 18 June, 1946, in Pieris (San Canzian d'Isonzo), Italy
PLAYING CAREER
* Started his career with SPAL in 1964 before moving to AS
Roma in 1967 and clinching the 1969 Italian Cup. He soon joined
Juventus where he won league titles in 1972, 1973 and 1975.
* Capello signed for AC Milan in 1976, picking up the 1979
scudetto before retiring.
* Won 32 caps for Italy between 1972 and 1976, scoring eight
goals including the only one in Italy's first win against
England at Wembley in 1973.
COACHING SUCCESS
* After Arrigo Sacchi left AC Milan in 1991, Capello took
charge and won the 1992 title with Milan, who remained unbeaten
throughout the campaign.
* Milan won four league titles and the 1994 European Cup
under Capello. He left in 1996 and moved to Real Madrid for the
1996-97 season where he won the Spanish title before returning
to Milan for a short, unsuccessful stint.
* He joined AS Roma in 1999 and, with a team built around
Francesco Totti, led them to their first championship in 18
years in 2000-01.
* In 2004 he signed a three-year contract with Juventus and
won the 2004-05 league title in his first season in charge,
retaining it the following season before the match-fixing
scandal which eventually led to the club being stripped of the
honours.
* He resigned as coach of Juventus in July 2006 and was
named Real Madrid coach the following day.
* He spent millions on players but his Real team failed to
live up to expectations in the first half of the season.
* In the second half of the campaign he brought David
Beckham back into the team after sidelining him over his move to
LA Galaxy. A strong run-in then allowed Real to overhaul
arch-rivals Barcelona and take the league title.
* Capello was sacked in June 2007 with Real bosses saying
his team had failed to play exciting football. He became an
Italian television pundit.
ENGLAND
* After England failed to qualify for the 2008 European
championship, Capello was approached to coach the team, an offer
he accepted in December 2007.
* He initially transformed England's fortunes with the team
winning 18 of 24 games and securing a place at the 2010 World
Cup in their qualifying campaign.
WORLD CUP FAILURE
* England's preparations for the World Cup were hit when
John Terry was stripped of the captaincy following a tabloid
newspaper scandal.
* The World Cup began badly for England who drew their
opening two games against United States and Algeria before
limping into the knockout stages with a narrow win over
Slovenia.
* Capello's reputation suffered as England were dumped out
of the tournament in the last 16 in a humiliating 4-1 defeat to
old rivals Germany.
* Capello survived in his job to lead England into the
qualifying campaign for the 2012 European championship.
* England comfortably booked their place in the tournament,
winning their qualification group with five wins and three draws
from their eight matches.
* On Feb. 3 2012, the FA decided to strip the captaincy from
Terry for the second time. The defender is due to stand trial in
July for allegedly racially abusing Queens Park Rangers defender
Anton Ferdinand.
* Capello criticised the FA's decision in an Italian
television interview and resigned as England manager on
Wednesday.
- - - -
(Compiled by Tom Pilcher and Toby Davis; Editing by Clare
Fallon. To comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
((clare.fallon@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters
Messaging: clare.fallon.reuters.com@reuters.net)
Please double-click on the newslink:
for more soccer stories