(Adds Capello background)
LONDON Feb 8 Italian Fabio Capello's
turbulent reign as England manager ended on Wednesday when he
resigned after meeting FA chairman David Bernstein and general
secretary Alex Horne at Wembley stadium.
The discussions followed the FA decision to remove the
England team captaincy from John Terry after the Chelsea
defender's trial for allegedly racially abusing Queens Park
Rangers' defender Anton Ferdinand was adjourned until July.
Terry, who would have led England at this year's European
Championship, denies the charge.
Capello, 65, expressed his unhappiness with the decision in
an Italian television interview on Sunday.
"I thought it was right that Terry should keep the captain's
armband," he said.
An FA statement said Capello's resignation had been accepted
and he would leave his post immediately after just over four
years in charge.
"I would like to stress that during today's meeting and
throughout his time as England manager, Fabio has conducted
himself in an extremely professional manner," Bernstein said in
a statement.
"We have accepted Fabio's resignation, agreeing this is the
right decision. We would like to thank Fabio for his work with
the England team and wish him every success in the future."
A news conference with Bernstein has been scheduled for
Wembley stadium at 1200 GMT on Thursday.
CUP HUMILIATION
Capello took over as England manager in January 2008 after
England's failure to qualify for Euro 2008 under Steve McClaren.
His first match, a friendly against Switzerland exactly four
years ago this week, ended in a 2-1 victory and in he was in
charge for 42 matches, winning 28, drawing eight and losing only
six.
Among those six, though, was a crushing 4-1 loss to Germany
in the World Cup finals in South Africa 18 months ago. That was
England's worst defeat in the finals and led to a chorus of
calls for his dismissal.
He kept his job and guided England unbeaten through the
qualifiers for the European Championship in Poland and Ukraine.
Capello's tenure as England boss was a roller-coaster ride
with several highs and lows. Apart from the World Cup, the
lowest points both concerned Terry.
Terry was relieved of the England captain's armband after
allegations that he had an extra-marital affair with the former
girlfriend of his former Chelsea team mate Wayne Bridge.
Capello, who was on a salary of 6 million pounds ($9.5
million) a year, re-instated Terry last March. However, the
latest incident proved one too many for the Italian and led
directly to his resignation.
After winning 32 caps for his country, Capello enjoyed a
glittering club management career.
He won four Serie A titles with Milan and one with AS Roma
plus two La Liga titles with Real Madrid. He also took Juventus
to two consecutive titles which were later stripped because of a
match-fixing scandal.
(Reporting by John Mehaffey; Additional reporting by Mike
Collett; Editing by Ed Osmond; To query or comment on this story
email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double click on the newslink below:
for all sports stories
($1 = 0.6322 British pounds)