LONDON Feb 8 Fabio Capello arrived in
London four years ago with a sparkling CV but for all his club
success he departed still barely able to speak English and with
his adopted country rent with division and long shots for
success at Euro 2012.
It is ironic that the his tenure was effectively ended by an
interview given in his native Italian, when he said he disagreed
completely with the FA's decision to strip John Terry of the
England captaincy.
Capello, rich beyond dreams, with trophies and titles galore
and looking forward to retirement as he turns 66 this year, felt
undermined and betrayed. The FA seemingly felt the same way and
England fans, unanimously if the phone-ins and social media are
any indication, were left pleading for an English manager who
they, and the players, can understand.
In these days of multinational Premier League players and
managers it seems a petty point, and one that would no doubt
have been conveniently overlooked if he had found success at the
2010 World Cup.
But Capello's inability to master even the most basic
vocabulary required for a manager's post-match press conference
eventually came to symbolise his failure to get to grips with
the English game and mentality.
Vastly experienced in the political machinations of Serie A
and La Liga, he nevertheless seemed out on a limb when forced to
deal with the vast baggage that comes with the job of England
manager and was regularly left completely bemused by questions
from journalists with a multitude of agendas.
Over-inflated expectation, deeply-entrenched media opinions,
off-pitch distractions - more often than not related to John
Terry - were part of the job that even his world-leading six
million pounds a year salary seemingly left him ill-equipped to
deal with.
"Rubbish", his supporters could cry. "Look at everything he
won with AC Milan, Juventus, AS Roma and Real Madrid - he is
undoubtedly a great manager. Look at his extraordinary
qualification record."
England fans are used to that, though, not least under their
first foreign manager Sven-Goran Eriksson, who also shone in the
dress rehearsals only to suffer crippling stage fright when
things got serious.
Like most of his predecessors, Capello enjoyed a lengthy
honeymoon period as, in what seems almost laughable now, the
no-nosense boss brought a new sense of discipline to the squad
that failed so miserably to make the Euro 2008 finals under
Steve McClaren.
A hugely impressive 4-1 away win over Croatia set the tone
in their qualifying campaign for the 2010 World Cup as they went
on to win nine of their 10 games, finishing as Europe's leading
scorers by a distance and were then handed a dream draw in South
Africa alongside the United States, Algeria and Slovenia.
It all went horribly wrong, however, and Capello was just as
culpable as the multi-millionaires of the Premier League who
were made to look decidedly ordinary by some of the
lowest-ranked opponents they had ever faced in a tournament.
BETTER TEAM
A 1-1 draw with a lively United States team was an
acceptable start but the goalless draw with Algeria, when the
north Africans looked the better team and England barely managed
a shot, was a new low.
Even then a straightforward two-goal win over Slovenia would
have been enough to top the group and earn an enticing last-16
meeting with Ghana but England, leading 1-0, chose to kill time
- a tactic that backfired spectacularly when the U.S. snatched
an injury-time win to top the group.
England's players left the pitch high-fiving and hugging
each other with Capello beaming, yet the fans at home were
screaming at their TVs in frustration, knowing full well that
their team's appalling lack of ambition had earned them a
dreaded meeting with old foes Germany.
What followed was utter humiliation as, after suffering
ill-fortune with the wrongful disallowing of a Frank Lampard
goal for what would have been a 2-2 equaliser, they fell apart
completely en route to a 4-1 defeat - their worst ever in a
major tournament.
"We play well, Germany is a big team and we make some
mistakes," Capello mumbled, failing again to show any
understanding of the mood of the nation.
In his defence things might have turned out very differently
had Lampard's goal stood, and the Italian picked up the pieces
well as, with largely the same group of players, England cruised
through qualifying for Euro 2012.
However, unlike so often before when England are sent on
their way with high hopes, preparations are in tatters.
Key striker Wayne Rooney is suspended for the first two
games, Lampard and Steven Gerrard, the mainstay of England's
midfield for a decade, are no longer automatic choices. Terry,
who voiced concerns at rifts in the squad in South Africa, has
been stripped of the captaincy again ahead of a court case base
on allegations of racist abuse of the brother of his centre-back
partner Rio Ferdinand.
So Capello walks away leaving the England team, the FA, the
courts and the Twitterati to clean up the mess.
Harry Redknapp, fresh from his own court case having been
cleared of tax evasion on Wednesday, is seemingly a shoo-in to
replace him.
The Tottenham Hotspur manager said last week that he could
not spell and could barely write - but at least he is illiterate
in English.
