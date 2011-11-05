LONDON Nov 5 England captain John Terry will be
in the squad for this month's friendly internationals against
world champions Spain and Sweden despite allegations he racially
abused a fellow Premier League player, British media reported on
Sunday.
"I think he is innocent until proved guilty," England
manager Fabio Capello was quoted as saying in The Sunday
Telegraph. "For this reason I selected him."
Terry is under investigation by British police over
allegations he racially abused Queens Park Rangers defender
Anton Ferdinand during a match at Loftus Road last month.
The Chelsea captain denies making a racist comment.
England are due to play Spain at Wembley on Nov. 12 followed
by Sweden at the stadium three days later. The squad is due to
be announced later on Sunday.
