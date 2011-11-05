LONDON Nov 5 England captain John Terry will be in the squad for this month's friendly internationals against world champions Spain and Sweden despite allegations he racially abused a fellow Premier League player, British media reported on Sunday.

"I think he is innocent until proved guilty," England manager Fabio Capello was quoted as saying in The Sunday Telegraph. "For this reason I selected him."

Terry is under investigation by British police over allegations he racially abused Queens Park Rangers defender Anton Ferdinand during a match at Loftus Road last month.

The Chelsea captain denies making a racist comment.

England are due to play Spain at Wembley on Nov. 12 followed by Sweden at the stadium three days later. The squad is due to be announced later on Sunday. (Editing by Ken Ferris; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)